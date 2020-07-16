The inconsistencies of social distancing
Unless we become hermits keeping any sort of safe distance from other people will prove very difficult. Practically impossible. It’s not how we are conditioned. I was in Gibraltar last week and, like everyone else, every time I was on Main Street I would bump into people I know. Many would offer a handshake, others...
