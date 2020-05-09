The invasion of the Rite of Spring
‘The Rite of Spring promised to be many things to many people and after the capacity audience at the Bayside Comprehensive Drama Studio there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that something important had happened in Gibraltar, and previous concepts of local dance drama had been invaded and ousted by the monster called THE RITE...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here