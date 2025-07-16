Molly McElwee spotlights women in tennis in new book
By Neve Clinton Molly McElwee will be forming part of this years’ Gibraltar Literary Festival lineup, with her book released in June, ‘Building Champions: Paths to Success in Women’s Tennis’, which tells the complex, remarkable stories of tennis champions from across the globe. Ms McElwee is currently a freelance journalist in the UK specialising in...
