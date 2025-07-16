Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Jul, 2025

Features

Molly McElwee spotlights women in tennis in new book

Molly McElwee interviewing former world No1 tennis player Billie Jean King.

By Guest Contributor
16th July 2025

By Neve Clinton Molly McElwee will be forming part of this years’ Gibraltar Literary Festival lineup, with her book released in June, ‘Building Champions: Paths to Success in Women’s Tennis’, which tells the complex, remarkable stories of tennis champions from across the globe. Ms McElwee is currently a freelance journalist in the UK specialising in...

