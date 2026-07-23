The little limpet that could: why we keep trying to move Patella ferruginea, and why we probably shouldn’t

By Lewis Stagnetto

Patella ferruginea, the Mediterranean ridged limpet, is the rarest big shellfish on the rocky coasts of the western Mediterranean. It has vanished from most of Europe over the last hundred years or so. A few strongholds are left around the Alboran Sea, and Gibraltar is one of the rare spots where the numbers are actually going up. In an Attenborough documentary this would be the hopeful bit with the swelling music.

Here is the catch. This is a slow animal in every sense. It grows slowly, lives a long time, breeds late, and even switches sex as it gets older. It also glues itself to one exact spot on the rock, its “home scar,” and grazes the little patch around it like a tenant who has lived in the same flat for forty years. Babies are rare and turn up unpredictably, so the whole population leans on its oldest, biggest animals doing the breeding. Lose the elders and you are not losing a few shells. You are losing next year’s young.

The animals in the spotlight right now are exactly those elders. A survey of the Westview Park revetment in February 2026 counted 2,181 of them, a big healthy crowd, including a dozen giants over 12cm and one over 13cm that might be a world record for the species. This is not a scrappy little colony nobody would miss. It is the breeding heart of a recovering population.

WHY IT’S PROTECTED

You often hear this limpet described as “an EU-protected species,” and that is now a bit out of date. Since Gibraltar left the EU in 2020, the old European rules do not apply on their own, and the 2026 Gibraltar treaty did not hand that job back to Brussels either.

The real protection is closer to home, and it has teeth. Gibraltar’s own Nature Protection Act 1991 lists this limpet and makes it a criminal offence to deliberately take, injure or kill one, or to disturb it in a way that hurts its breeding or shifts the local population. Prising 2,000-odd of them off a wall clearly counts. You can only do it with a licence, and the law says a licence cannot be granted unless two things are true: there is no reasonable alternative, and moving them will not damage the population’s long-term health. On top of that, the new treaty includes a promise that Gibraltar will not quietly lower its environmental standards. So this is not some dusty foreign rule. It is live local law and treating “just move them” as the default is exactly the sort of backsliding that promise is meant to stop.

WHAT’S BEING PROPOSED

Three coastal projects now sit on top of these limpets, and the answer at each one is the same: relocate them. At the Eastside reclamation they have already been moved to a new home. At Westview Park, ahead of a land reclamation for housing, the move has started. At North Mole, the site of a proposed 250MW Pelagos data centre by the port, moving them has been floated, though the published plans are about the data centre, not the molluscs, and no formal document sets out a limpet move there. What makes North Mole ironic is that it was itself the drop-off point for an earlier rescue. The safe house has become the building site. Somewhere, Dr. Ian Malcolm is nodding grimly.

DOES MOVING THEM ACTUALLY WORK?

Relocation gets talked about like it is a solved trick, a quick save-and-reload. The real track record is patchier, and you have to look at the whole scoreboard, not just the highlights reel.

On a good day it works, at least for a while. One Gibraltar effort moved 97 limpets on their home rocks and 87% were still alive ten months later. A 2023 project in Spanish ports hit 100%, but that headline came from a grand total of three animals, and the best runs were only tracked for a few months. Then you widen the sample and the numbers sag. The exact same careful method at the Chafarinas Islands moved 301 limpets and only 37% survived three months. In Tunisia, 110 taken to La Galite lost most of the group in transit and sat at 18% after fifteen months, and a batch moved around the Zembra islands came in at 58% with protective cages and 25% without, while the limpets left alone nearby held at 85%. That last number is the tell: even the ones nobody touched still dropped about 15% over two years. This is a fragile animal, and the losses stack up over time. Experiments with 3D-printed portable plates ended up somewhere between 15 and 42% survival at two years.

Three plain takeaways. First, it depends enormously on the exact people doing it. A near-perfect result from two or three world experts handling a few dozen animals is not something you can promise across thousands on a construction deadline. Second, the clock keeps running. A great score at ten months is not the score at three years, and long-term survival is the entire point for a slow breeder. Third, alive is not the same as thriving. A limpet ripped off its home scar and crammed into a strange patch of rock might survive without ever breeding the way it used to, and nobody has good breeding data for moved animals at scale. That is the number that actually matters.

RESCUE, NOT EVICTION

Here is the fair version of the argument, and it matters. If a shoreline genuinely has to change and the animals would otherwise be buried under concrete, then a well-run rescue beats certain death every time, and the people who do this work are genuinely good at it. That is an emergency, like grabbing the photo albums before the flood.

But clearing a healthy colony to make room for an optional project is not an emergency. That is the difference the survival numbers keep hammering home. Rescuing animals from certain destruction and shifting them out of the way for convenience carry very different risks, and only the first one has no other option. The law already draws that line. You move them only when there is no reasonable alternative and no harm to the population. Reaching for relocation first tends to answer the “is there another way?” question by never asking it, because the rock is already cleared before anyone has to prove the building could go somewhere else.

For an animal this close to the edge, on shores where it has only just clawed its way back, the burden should sit with the case for moving it, not against it. Because the whole saga has the same moral as a certain film about bringing dinosaurs back to a theme park. As Dr Ian Malcolm put it in Jurassic Park: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

Lewis Stagnetto is a marine biologist and founder of The Nautilus Project, a marine conservation charity.