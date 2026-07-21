Spain win the World Cup

As the old saying goes, never mix sport with politics, but when it comes to the FIFA World Cup the exact reverse sentiment seems to be the order of the day. In fact, bring on the politicians and give them a podium of their own to pontificate from. If you thought Qatar 2022 was controversial then think again. Remember how we all gasped when Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani placed a bisht over Lionel Messi's shoulders? The traditional, semi-transparent Arab cloak usually worn by royalty, politicians, and high-status individuals for prestigious occasions was draped over the GOAT covering up his iconic Argentina number 10 shirt. Then there was celebrity chef Salt Bae, gate-crashing the pitch and violating protocol by not only touching but kissing the hallowed golden trophy! How did he get away with it? He’s a mate of Gianni Infantino of course…

The cosy relationship between US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino has completely overshadowed the 2026 World Cup, sparking what many call the biggest political scandal in modern football history. The deep-seated alliance became highly visible long before the tournament kicked off through a series of questionable awards and arrangements. Firstly, there was the bonkers inaugural FIFA "Peace Prize" created to honour individuals who unite people globally. Infantino gave it to Trump, a blatant infraction of FIFA’s rules on political neutrality. Then Trump was allowed to hand over the Club World Cup to Chelsea captain Reece James and he then refused to leave the podium, awkwardly participating in the team's victory dance alongside bemused players. In another dramatic break from tradition Trump co-presented the 2026 World Cup trophy alongside Infantino who was then seen ushering (with some difficulty) the US President away from the stage as the Spanish team was poised to lift the cup.

Despite all the controversial build up and people vowing to boycott the whole thing, the 2026 World Cup captivated audiences the minute that booming voice began the rocket launch-style countdown to kick-off. We all loved the giant pitch flags and the full team squads circling around the centre for the anthems. The new rules regarding time wasting made for a fairer game. The advancements in technology and VAR have virtually eliminated all the post-match acrimony about whether or not balls have crossed lines or penalties should have been given. The expanded 48-team format gave more countries the chance to shine while creating a logistical nightmare for wall chart enthusiasts. The term ‘Underdog Cinderella’ became popular and may even be added to the Oxford English Dictionary. A new Round of 32 brought extra high-stakes drama with sudden-death late game heroics; up until that point the US President had remained unusually quiet and the world dared to relax and enjoy the football.

Then came what will forever be termed as “The Folarin Balogun Presidential Pardon". USA star striker Balogun was given a straight red card which carries an automatic one-match suspension. What followed was entirely unprecedented; Donald Trump, who openly admitted to media that he "didn't know what the hell a red card was" thought it was unfair that the host nation's best player should not be able to play the next match and personally called his friend "Johnny" (Gianni Infantino) to complain. Of course, the decision was overturned making history and causing global fury.

It all backfired and the political manoeuvring did the US team no favours. Quite the opposite, a fired-up Belgian side thoroughly dismantled them 4-1 in Seattle. Karma on the pitch where Belgian players openly mocked Trump's signature dance after scoring their fourth goal. This presidential interference opened a can of worms with all other red card-related match bans being called into question (none were overturned). While we fans have enjoyed weeks of wall-to-wall football, the tournament has been mired in months of contention. Historically high and unpredictable ticket prices alongside strict U.S. immigration policies and travel restrictions which prevented many ordinary supporters (and in some cases even team staff) from attending.

However, the top prize of hated FIFAWC26 innovations must be awarded to the ‘Hydration Break’. Unlike previous World Cups where referees called drinks breaks only when deemed necessary, these forced three-minute gaps occurred precisely on the quarter mark even during torrential rain or inside air-conditioned stadiums. Dubbed as a "Trojan Horse", using player welfare as an excuse to squeeze ad breaks into a traditionally uninterrupted sport, fans loudly booed as soon as they began or Infantino appeared on the big screen. The FIFA President used a private jet to hop between as many matches as possible, and audiences were subjected to close ups of his face multiple times a day, instantly triggering a chorus of disapproval from the stands. Infantino has completely dismissed all calls to resign and has formally announced his intentions to seek a final term from 2027 to 2031.

The only remedy to this grotesque spectacle is to enjoy the beautiful game and celebrate as your team progresses towards the ultimate showdown. As a devout England fan my World Cup dreams came crashing down on a balmy Wednesday night. Obviously, I thought that Rashford AND Ivan Toney were going to score and take us through to the final. I was already writing the headlines: Messi Feels The Burn, German Wins World Cup For England, and all that. Yet again I suffered days of sadness which no manner of “Tuchel got his tactics all wrong” would soothe. I always watch the 3rd/4th Place Play-Off match (now augmented to The Bronze Medal Match) and was geared up to be thrashed by the French but ooh-la-la! what a spectacle to behold a 10-goal thriller giving the Three Lions their best ever finish since 1966.

Unlike the Qatar World Cup Final which is one of the best I have ever witnessed, Spain v Argentina was rather dull in comparison. The most dramatic thing was Wayne Rooney saying “crap” live on BBC1 and I wholeheartedly share his sentiments, football matches are supposed to have a half-time break with a maximum of 15 minutes not a 25+ minute garish, theatrical mish-mash of a show. Wasn’t Robbie Williams singing pre-match in a blue diamante Adidas tracksuit enough?

I was rooting for a Spain win and the Enzo Fernández red card did bring a wry smile to my lips. Goalkeeper Emi Martínez was on superb form and kept his side in it and as the clock ticked on, I feared the better side would lose if there was a penalty shoot-out. To the relief of the whole Spanish nation (and many others besides) substitute Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. There was a late Argentinian surge but to no avail. Spain can now sew a second star to their football shirt and we can all dust ourselves off and get back to normal.

Will England’s men ever lift a trophy in my lifetime? In the words of Jude Bellingham: “whatever”.