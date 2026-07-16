The Masters League could see the not-so-oldies return to the field

The Gibraltar FA has opened registration for players wishing to take part in the proposed Masters League.

The Masters League is open to men aged 35 to 45, with players over the age of 45 also welcome if they still wish to compete.

Each team can register a squad of between six and 12 players. This is intended to provide sufficient depth for match nights while maintaining a competitive and manageable format.

The season will begin with a qualifying stage in which teams are split into groups and compete to determine which league they will enter.

Following the qualifying stage, teams will be placed into the A, B and C Leagues, with round-robin fixtures, promotion, relegation and play-offs ensuring every match remains competitive.

Matches will be played on Pitch 3 at the GSLA MUGA from Monday to Thursday, with kick-off times of 7.10pm and 8.10pm, plus a 9.10pm kick-off on Mondays.

Team registration is open until 21 August 2026.

The introduction of the Masters League will bridge the gap between senior football and veterans' football and is expected to see many former players return to the pitch. Many of those eligible made the transition from the amateur era of Gibraltar football into the early years of UEFA membership before retiring from what has since become a professional game.

The age group includes players from the same generation as Roy Chipolina, Lee Casciaro, Joseph Chipolina, Liam Walker, Jordan Perez and many others who formed the nucleus of Gibraltar's first senior national teams to compete under the UEFA and FIFA banners. While some of those players continue to play at the highest domestic level, many of their contemporaries stepped away from the game after the demands of professional football increased. The Masters League now offers them the opportunity to return to competitive football in a format designed specifically for their age group.