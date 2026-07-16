"This won't happen to us again," says Caetano after Gibraltar claim EuroHockey bronze

Gibraltar women's hockey national team captains reflected on their team's performance after claiming bronze at the EuroHockey Women's Championship Qualifier II tournament.

Playing in their first international tournament after many years away from the international stage, Gibraltar produced two early victories, defeating Hungary and Finland. However, as one of the team's captains, Natalie Caetano reflected, a defeat to Luxembourg in their third match left the door open for Gibraltar to slip to third place in the standings on goal difference.

The defeat was a blow to a team that had surprised many with its performances. Despite suffering just one defeat, Gibraltar recovered to secure the bronze medal by defeating hosts Finland.

Speaking through Gibraltar Hockey's official social media channels, Caetano praised the team's confidence and communication in their opening victory over Hungary, describing it as a "result they should be proud of."

Reflecting on the second match against Finland, Eva Silva, who captained the side that day, also praised the team's performance, describing the squad as "hungry" and "ambitious" after their opening victory, leaving them "hungry for more."

Reighann Olivero, who captained Gibraltar in their final group match against Luxembourg, said the team had made a positive start after scoring an early goal but later "invited too much pressure." She added that they "could have done better defensively" but stressed the importance of moving on and taking the positives from the defeat.

That is exactly what Gibraltar did, bouncing back to beat hosts Finland and secure the bronze medal.

Caetano also highlighted how the team had allowed the pressure of that final group match to affect them, identifying it as one of the key reasons behind the defeat. However, after finishing the tournament with a bronze medal, she expressed confidence that "this won't happen to us again."

Her comments followed those of Eva Silva, who described the tournament as a "fantastic achievement" for Gibraltar women's hockey, not only because they won three of their four matches, but because it marked the team's first competitive international tournament after only having previously played an international friendly against Morocco.