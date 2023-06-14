The Mayor visits Mount Alvernia

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez has begun her tenure with a visit to Mount Alvernia, where she took the opportunity to speak to residents and staff.

During the visit and tour of the facilities was hosted by Susan Vallejo and Dr Antonio Marin, fully acquainting herself about the work that is carried out at the residential home and the ‘person centred’ care afforded to all the residents.

The Mayor is said to have thoroughly enjoyed the occasion and is looking forward to repeating the visit in due course.