The National Day tribute concert for Philip Valverde
After an absence of three years the National Day Rock Concert, a tribute to musician Philip Valverde which was postponed last year due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, was a resounding success full of emotion and great musicianship. A closely-packed Casemates crowd sang, danced and marvelled at the lights, sound quality and great choice...
