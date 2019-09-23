The Nautilus Project introduces scouting badge

In a bid to acknowledge the support and engagement that The Nautilus Project charity has received from the local scouting community, over the last couple of years it is introducing The Nautilus Project badge to all the Gibraltar Scouting Community.

TNP believes the badge will to further encourage more awareness of Gibraltar’s coastline.

“Gaining TNP badge involves accomplishing a number of environmental tasks. The theme is ‘Gibraltar’s Marine Environment’ and will have three challenges before the acquisition of the environmental badge,” said a statement from TNP.

“TNP team are most excited to launch this new venture and look forward to visiting all the different groups that form part of the Gibraltar Scouting Community,” the statement added.