The need for tangible reforms

In my opinion

Atrish Sanchez Shadow Minister for Care and Opportunity

I would like to respond to the statements made by Minister Santos and Minister Arias Vasquez in the Wednesday, August 7th edition of the Gibraltar Chronicle. Their replies followed an interview I gave to the Chronicle a few days earlier, where I raised several key concerns that are repeatedly brought to my attention by constituents. However, it appears that in their eagerness to respond, both ministers offered little substance on when our community can expect tangible reforms in these crucial areas.

Parental Leave

Minister Santos addresses the issue of parental leave as if he is not part of a government that has been in power for the past 13 years. In doing so, he fails to acknowledge that Gibraltar was already significantly behind in this area long before 2019. Blaming COVID for the delay is insufficient and overlooks the severe shortcomings in Gibraltar's parental leave policies, as well as other measures meant to equitably distribute caregiving responsibilities across society.

This issue is especially pronounced in the private sector, where equality provisions are nearly non-existent and welfare protections fall short of the standards seen in European democracies. The urgency of transitioning to more equitable parental leave policies cannot be overstated. We also need better-resourced childcare, elderly care, and support for those with disabilities. Prioritizing these areas is essential so that all parents and families can make decisions that best suit their personal and family situations—something that is not currently possible.

The reality is that this issue has been deprioritized, and I genuinely hope Minister Santos will now address it as he promises. However, when the opposition raises this issue, we are consistently met with responses about working groups and consultations. It’s unsurprising that while the government speaks of policies implemented in most of Europe decades ago, we continue to lag behind the developed world. To truly eliminate gender inequalities and stereotypes, we must move beyond symbolic gestures and the endless consultation phases that have dragged on for years.

Minister Santos frequently mentions taxes, but I maintain that Gibraltar's lower tax rates do not justify our significant lag in this area of equality. This policy contradicts our core democratic and constitutional values of equality, and I am far from convinced that current tax levels are an obstacle to progress in such a crucial area. Such a defeatist attitude is unfit for a party that calls itself socialist.

Beyond parental leave, it is imperative for the government to advance free childcare for children under school age and wraparound care services for school-age children in Gibraltar. Comprehensive childcare solutions are essential to meet the needs of working families and help them manage the increasing pressures of life. Yet, when pressed on these issues in Parliament, we are met with the same refrain of feasibility studies and working groups. It is clear that an extensive update of parental leave, family-friendly provisions, and relevant allowances, as well as broader childcare and wraparound care services, is long overdue. However, in Minister Santos' response, there was a lot of rhetoric but very little substance regarding when these much-needed changes will finally become a reality.

Disability Benefits

The article incorrectly claimed that I referred to the panel as "opaque." To clarify, what I actually stated is that the process is opaque. While I mentioned that the panel is anonymous, I emphasized that the eligibility criteria for disability benefits are unpublished and inaccessible to applicants. Those who are denied benefits receive brief rejection letters with little to no explanation. I described the process as lacking transparency and accountability because that is exactly what it does.

To be clear, it is the process—not the panel—that I described as opaque, and I will continue to argue that this process urgently needs reform. The failure to create a transparent, inclusive, and equitable system for disability benefit applications is deeply concerning. This isn’t about political posturing or rhetoric; it’s about preserving the trust and confidence of those we serve.

The eligibility criteria for disability benefits remain undisclosed, leaving applicants unaware of what to expect or their eligibility before they even submit their applications. This lack of transparency not only makes it difficult for individuals to assess their eligibility, but it also raises concerns about whether the criteria are applied consistently and fairly. The government’s reluctance to disclose the eligibility criteria cannot be justified by assuming that all applicants might try to exploit the system. This assumption unfairly deprives legitimate cases of the information they deserve, especially when such criteria are publicly accessible in many other places.

Minister Santos rightly points out that this issue affects vulnerable people. Precisely because of this, he should be particularly concerned about the numerous complaints regarding the extensive delays in processing these applications. This benefit is meant to support those genuinely in need, and these ongoing delays are unacceptable.

If Minister Santos cannot provide a valid reason for the government’s reluctance to publish the eligibility criteria and establish a more transparent and accountable process, he should refrain from accusing me of using this issue for political gain. I have a great deal of respect for Minister Santos and believe this is not his usual approach. I look forward to continuing our constructive discussions. However, the fact remains that the process is opaque, lacks transparency, and is plagued by intolerable delays. It is my responsibility to hold the government accountable on these matters, and that is exactly what I intend to do.

Quality of Care

Minister Arias Vasquez seems to overlook the critical need for independent regulation and monitoring of health and care services across both governmental and private entities. Her response has focused solely on outsourced services and those currently being tendered. This Government has been in office for the past 13 years, and while she is the first minister specifically tasked with examining the quality of care locally, her predecessor made similar promises—yet we are still waiting for meaningful progress.

The GSD has consistently called for a locally adapted and tailored equivalent of a Care Quality Commission. If challenges exist with this model in the UK, we must find a way to adapt it to make it work as it should locally, and to make it work for Gibraltar's unique needs. What we cannot afford is a situation where unregulated health and care services continue to grow in demand while the government delays establishing an independent mechanism to regulate and monitor these services. The demand for these services has grown exponentially over the last decade, yet Gibraltar still lacks an independent body to oversee health and care services—services that are provided to some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

The minister’s response regarding the tendering of services offers little clarity, especially given the ongoing concerns from constituents. Significant uncertainty remains about when the new arrangements for the awarded tenders will begin, leaving service users, families, and staff in a state of disquiet. Recently, the minister informed families that the respite tender process has been further delayed—a reality that sharply contrasts with her portrayal of the situation.

The minister’s response once again fails to provide the necessary clarity. While she confirms that the government has taken services out to tender, she does not provide specifics. There is no clear indication of the government’s long-term plan regarding the continued outsourcing of services, nor has she confirmed which mechanism or body will be tasked with independently regulating and monitoring health and care services. The scope of this regulatory body, and whether it will cover both government and private entities, also remains unclear.