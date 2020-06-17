Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

The Passion of Hristós - overall winner of short story competition by Elena Scialtiel

Eyleen Gomez

By Guest Contributor
17th June 2020

There’s something in the olive groves. Doxa reckons it from the shifting shadows dappling the scorched soil, cracked by drought, like a maroon mosaic for the destitute that no tourist would waste time to go and see. Anyhow, what tourist would ever climb to Potamia, parched village in the middle of the island, which features...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Local News

Faced with university uncertainty, Gibraltar’s students ponder their options

Tue 16th Jun, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia moves into phase three of exit plan as from Monday

Sat 6th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
‘Don’t pre-judge post-Brexit negotiations,’ Picardo says

17th June 2020

Local News
Agreement on Gibraltar’s future relationship with EU and Spain ‘will not be easy’

17th June 2020

Local News
2021 exam season ‘may be delayed’

17th June 2020

Local News
No solution to ID card backlog, CM says

17th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020