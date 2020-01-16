Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

The physically and mentally demanding RSM challenge hailed a great success

By Chronicle Staff
16th January 2020

Over 60 members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) and four members from the wider British Forces Gibraltar (BFGib) military community took part in the annual Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM)’s challenge.

The challenge is designed to push competitors to their physical limits.

Starting at Devil’s Tower Camp (DTC) and finishing at Princess Caroline’s Battery in the Upper Rock, those participating worked hard to achieve individual best effort times as they conducted a 10.2km loaded march, carrying 15kg.

Under the stewardship of the RG All Arms Physical Training Instructors (AAPTI), the RG’s suitably progressive training programme was delivered to the highest standard.

This was evidenced by the fact that all competitors who started the challenge successfully completed it.

Sgt Fuller, an Exercise Rehabilitation Instructor (ERI) completed the challenge in 1:07.47.

He also took the prize for the fastest time in the 30-39 age category.

The fastest competitor in the under 30’s category was Pte Webster (RG) in a time of 1:08.30 and the fastest over 40’s competitor was Maj Kemp (Physiotherapist) finishing in a time of 1:13.53.

“The 2019 RSM’s challenge was both a great success and evidence of the mental and physical strength of soldiers within the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and wider BFGib military community,” said a statement from the MoD.

“A big thank you to the Gym staff for organising the event, especially LPT Howard, Pte Davis and Jimmy Connors,” the statement added.

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border operation targets people-trafficking network using Gibraltar as gateway to Europe

Sun 12th Jan, 2020

Local News

Father and son agree to extradition in people-trafficking investigation

Wed 15th Jan, 2020

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Action for Housing highlights ‘shameful’ eviction case

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite reflects on significant challenges ahead

16th January 2020

Local News
Dakka Marrakchia meets Joyful Riot

16th January 2020

Local News
GFSC announces new ‘Decision Making Committee’

16th January 2020

Local News
Hassan Nahon urges CM to take criticism ‘maturely’

16th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020