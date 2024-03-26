The Public Service Excellence and Innovation Awards were held on Monday at the Mayor’s Parlour with IT&LD winning the Project Achievement Award for its project Electronic Assisted Counting.

The Project Achievement Award recognises a department which has not only launched but also successfully executed - an innovative project. The Care Agency was runner-up with Tank Ramp - Dry House.

This is the second year that these awards have been held to recognise and celebrate excellence, improvement and development across the public service.

All public servants nominated for these awards have been nominated by their fellow colleagues and all winners were selected by an independent external panel.

The Rising Star Award which recognises the potential, professionalism and work ethic of an individual who is currently within the first five years of their Public Service career, went to Kyrelle Busson from the Department for Personnel and Development. John-Paul Lia from the Central Arrears Unit was the runner-up.

The Charles Collinson Award for Inspirational Leadership went to Gabriella Agius from the Department for Personnel and Development. This award is dedicated to honouring individuals who excel in leadership. Jenny Victory from the Supported Needs and Disability Office got the runner-up place.

“The purpose of these awards are to honour the public servants and departments whose creative problem solving, visionary leadership and drive to innovate and push boundaries have distinguished them from others. These individuals do not just meet their daily responsibilities, but exceed them in ways that benefit our service and, ultimately, improve our community. I want to congratulate all the winners, runners-up and all public servants nominated this year,” said the Chief Secretery, Glendon Martinez.

“Your hard work, dedication, and commitment are what make our organisation truly outstanding.”