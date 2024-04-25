The Quiet Pianissimo of Alexandra Dovgan
Philharmonic REVIEW by C.Wall Alexandra Dovgan may not yet be seventeen but, several years into a sober performing career, it would be quite unfair to call her a child prodigy. Her youthful expression is never impatient: each performance an exploration of a specific composition on a particular piano. Though she is perfectly polite to the...
