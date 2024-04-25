Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Features

The Quiet Pianissimo of Alexandra Dovgan

Photos by Joe Knodt.

By Guest Contributor
25th April 2024

Philharmonic REVIEW by C.Wall Alexandra Dovgan may not yet be seventeen but, several years into a sober performing career, it would be quite unfair to call her a child prodigy. Her youthful expression is never impatient: each performance an exploration of a specific composition on a particular piano. Though she is perfectly polite to the...

