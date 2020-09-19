Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

The search for Simon Parkes continues

Pics : Stephen Ignacio

By Gabriella Peralta
19th September 2020

The search for missing sailor Simon Parkes will continue nine months after a team from Hampshire Constabulary and Royal Gibraltar Police renewed their investigation. Trafalgar Cemetery was cordoned off with police tape and barriers, with the cemetery once again at the centre of the search for Simon. Crime scene and support vehicles were present as...

