The search for Simon Parkes continues
The search for missing sailor Simon Parkes will continue nine months after a team from Hampshire Constabulary and Royal Gibraltar Police renewed their investigation. Trafalgar Cemetery was cordoned off with police tape and barriers, with the cemetery once again at the centre of the search for Simon. Crime scene and support vehicles were present as...
