The shadow of Covid-19 over Machu Picchu, Iguazu and Rio
By Robert Vasquez Little did I expect that the scourge of today, the Coronavirus, was to overshadow my long-planned holiday, with my partner Bettina Manner, to the wondrous historical sights of Peru and to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. The concern, however, about being able to get back home was ever-present after the first few...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here