Tue 5th Oct, 2021

The Voice of Young people discuss issues with Ministers for Youth and Equality

By Chronicle Staff
5th October 2021

The Voice of Young People (VYP) recently met with the Minister for Youth, Steven Linares and the Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento where they discussed their issues of concern.

VYP operates the auspices of the Gibraltar Youth Service and the meeting chaired allowed the young people present to discuss their issues of concern and learn about developments ranging from disability access for people with mobility issues, to access to gender neutral toilets.

Ms Sacramento informed all present that she was very proud to be the first Minister appointed for Equality in Gibraltar and one of the main drives for their policy direction was to make Gibraltar a more inclusive and accepting community.

On the subject of accessible toilets, she was happy to inform the group on the progress her department are making regarding the implementation of the RADAR Key Scheme.

This scheme offers people with certain disabilities the freedom to use accessible toilets that are fitted with a special lock at any time after public toilets remain closed to the general public.

Applications for RADAR keys are available from the Ministry of Equality’s website: https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/department-equality, or by emailing equality@gibraltar.gov.gi.

The VYP felt empowered at having their voices heard at a Ministerial level and as a result, a further meeting is to take place on ‘Diversity Matters’ where VYP can research the issues that require addressing and discuss solutions going forward.

Those who wish to air issues or concerns can attend VYPs drop in sessions on a Tuesday evening from 4 – 6pm at the Youth Centre.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service or future events please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 200 78637.

