The Wilds by Sarah Pearse – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

Genre: Mystery / thriller

Looking for a new book series to start? The Wilds by Sarah Pearse is the third and final book in the DC Elin Warner trilogy. I loved both the first books—The Sanatorium and The Retreat, but The Wilds has been my favourite of the three (I’m disappointed there won’t be a fourth book!) Although The Wilds can definitely be read as a standalone novel, I would highly recommend reading books one and two first, so that you get the full enjoyment of the trilogy.

Elin travels to Portugal with her brother Isaac, hoping to patch up their fragile relationship. Their plan? Hike, visit waterfalls, and escape from everything in the Parque Nacional. But soon after arriving, Elin realises Isaac has an ulterior motive for choosing this particular park. Danger starts to find them—in remote clearings and during dark, uneasy nights in their camper van in the middle of nowhere. And although it’s meant to be a holiday and a bonding trip for both Elin and Isaac, Elin finds herself trying to solve the mystery surrounding a girl’s disappearance…

Although Pearse’s first two books were brilliant, with her third she has really honed her writing skills and perfected her craft. I particularly loved the description of the Portuguese wilderness—she captured the essence of the park perfectly whilst simultaneously delivering on the eerie front too. There’s a looming danger throughout the storyline right from the start, and I found the isolation of the forest setting atmospheric and spooky.

I also have to praise the depth of the characters and the way Pearse portrays not just physical abuse, but psychological abuse too—all the subtle ways someone can infiltrate your mind without you even realising it.

All in all, this is a first-rate thriller and well worth picking up.

For more book recommendations, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger