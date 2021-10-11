‘The Year of the Rat’ an album for the New Year
The announcement of a new album by our London based wandering troubadour and poet Gabriel Moreno is always a cause for celebration around these shores as it hopefully brings with it the promise of a live launch here as well. ‘The Year of the Rat’ will chronicle “the strange times of isolation” and forced hiatus...
