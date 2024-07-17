Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Jul, 2024

Theatre Makers to compete in UK National Drama Festival

By Chronicle Staff
17th July 2024

The winners of this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival the ‘Theatre Makers’ have been pre-elected to compete in the UK’s National Drama Festival.

This was announced by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, after the Theatre Makers selection.

Every year, the National Drama Festival (NDF) showcases the “cream of amateur theatre” from within the British Isles through a competitive festival of one-act and full-length plays.

A play must have received more than 80 marks in an adjudicated festival during the current festival season in order to be considered for the NDF.

Theatre Makers, who were awarded 91 points for their play ‘BULL’, at this year’s Gibraltar Festival, will be flying to Coventry this month.

“I wish Daniel and his team all the very best at the National Drama Festival,” the Minister for Culture Christian Santos said.

“I competed at this prestigious Festival only last year and it was a great experience for myself and my cast from GAMPA to perform alongside so many accomplished companies. ‘BULL’ was performed exceptionally at this year’s Gibraltar Drama Festival and won several awards including Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress. I am confident this amazing cast will do themselves and Gibraltar proud in the UK.”

Director Daniel Strain-Webber said the Theatre Makers “are thrilled that they have been invited to participate in the UK National Drama Festival”.

“This will be a new experience for the cast and crew and we are excited to compete with other winners of UK Festivals and get another chance to perform our play Bull for a brand new audience,” he said.

“We want to thank the festival organisers in the UK for their kind invitation and GCS for sponsoring our travel costs.”

