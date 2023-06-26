Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Theatre Makers' young talent takes the stage

By Chronicle Staff
26th June 2023

Young talent from local group ‘Theatre Makers’ will be staging their new production of ‘Brainstorm’.

The play is a theatrical investigation into how teenagers' brains work, and the young cast have been busy tailoring this play make it their own.

“This production gives youngsters, parents, educators and the community a chance to understand the teenage brain that little bit better, through a cleverly written script that provides humour, audience interaction, science and sincerity,” a spokesperson from Theatre Makers said.

“Their brains aren’t broken, they’re beautiful, and we are incredibly excited to share their experiences with you.”

Originally created by Ned Glasier and Emily Lim with Company Three, formerly Islington Community Theatre, in collaboration with neuroscientists Professor Sarah-Jayne Blakemore and Dr Kate Mills, the play is designed to be created and performed by a company of teenagers, drawing directly on their personal experiences.

Brainstorm runs for two nights on July 10 and 11 at 8pm at the Ince’s Hall Theatre and tickets are available online via buytickets.

Most Read

Local News

Governor asks Girlguiding UK to reconsider cutting ties with Gib

Mon 26th Jun, 2023

Local News

Racing yachts in close encounter with orcas off Gibraltar

Fri 23rd Jun, 2023

Local News

FATF keeps Gibraltar on grey list despite ‘good progress’

Fri 23rd Jun, 2023

Local News

Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Local News

Rainbow colours fill Casemates for Pride

Sat 24th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD highlights ‘frustration’ as Gib remains on FATF grey list, drawing Govt accusation of ‘political opportunism’

26th June 2023

Local News
Governor asks Girlguiding UK to reconsider cutting ties with Gib

26th June 2023

Local News
1970s UK assessment of Rock’s military role still rings true five decades on

26th June 2023

Local News
O’Hara’s Battery re-opens to visitors

26th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023