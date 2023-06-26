Theatre Makers' young talent takes the stage

Young talent from local group ‘Theatre Makers’ will be staging their new production of ‘Brainstorm’.

The play is a theatrical investigation into how teenagers' brains work, and the young cast have been busy tailoring this play make it their own.

“This production gives youngsters, parents, educators and the community a chance to understand the teenage brain that little bit better, through a cleverly written script that provides humour, audience interaction, science and sincerity,” a spokesperson from Theatre Makers said.

“Their brains aren’t broken, they’re beautiful, and we are incredibly excited to share their experiences with you.”

Originally created by Ned Glasier and Emily Lim with Company Three, formerly Islington Community Theatre, in collaboration with neuroscientists Professor Sarah-Jayne Blakemore and Dr Kate Mills, the play is designed to be created and performed by a company of teenagers, drawing directly on their personal experiences.

Brainstorm runs for two nights on July 10 and 11 at 8pm at the Ince’s Hall Theatre and tickets are available online via buytickets.