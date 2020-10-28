Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Think green on Halloween, conservationists urge

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2020

The Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park is appealing for people celebrating Halloween this month to make conscious decisions based on environmental sustainability.

Via its #habitsforhabitats campaign, park staff urged people to think about how their celebrations can impact animals, the environment and global habitats.

“Check your sweet treats this Halloween to make sure they are sustainable,” park officials said.

“Choose treats that protect the rainforest and habitats.”

Many treats contain palm oil that is not sustainably farmed and can have a devastating impact on the environment.

And if Halloween for you involves carving pumpkins, pause before you throw it into the bin once the party is over.

The park suggests making pumpkin soup, pie, biscuits, or puree that can be frozen. Alternatively, pumpkins can be used to make compost.

Pumpkins can also be taken to the park itself, for consumption by the animals there.

The park will also take pumpkin pulp for the animals as long as it is still fresh.

