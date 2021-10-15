Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Local News

Thinking Green Digest now available online

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2021

The latest Thinking Green Digest for 2019 and 2020 was recently published by the Department of the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change.

The annual report available on the website provides an overview of some of the work carried out by the department as well as significant information relating to the environment.

The two annual reports were published together, delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement from the Gibraltar Government said.

The Thinking Green Digest features news on Gibraltar’s Marine Environment, highlighting initiatives on how to maintain a healthy marine environment locally; on Air Quality and Climate Change and how traffic and energy generation has an impact on it locally; Waste and Recycling and how small changes can have a huge impact on a more sustainable and healthy local environment, plus, much more, the statement said.

“The Department is always happy, as part of their community outreach, to receive feedback from the public in order to inform and enable effective decision making, as well as furthering our understanding of our unique environment; this is about working together towards common goals,” the statement added.

Minister for the Environment, Professor John Cortes, said: “I am so proud of our technical and scientific Environment Team, who work hard behind the scenes in order to ensure Gibraltar is complying with its environmental obligations, and raising awareness on key areas that affect our environment.”

“Initiatives to protect our Nature Reserves, focusing on the species that share our land, are ongoing and continually revised.”

“The Thinking Green Digest provides the public with a snapshot of what goes on within the Department.”

“Please take the opportunity to also check out our Environment page on the Government website, there is a lot of information at your disposal and ways of contacting us.”

“Green is the present and the future, let’s do this together as a community.”

The Thinking Green Digest 2020 is available online here: https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/uploads/environment/Awareness/2020-TG_Digest_FINAL-Max_compressed.pdf

