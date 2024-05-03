Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Third Youth Symposium held

By Chronicle Staff
3rd May 2024

The Gibraltar Youth Service held its third Youth Symposium recently at the John Macintosh Hall.

At a previous meeting, participants had highlighted issues of importance, including some related to health, mental health and well-being, and the services of these available to young people.

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos invited Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez who has responsibility for these areas to join him at the Symposium.

The Ministers had worked closely in preparation for the meeting and addressed questions and expressed their commitment to develop services in these areas. They also offered the attendees their email addresses should they wish to discuss any issues.


Mr Santos said he was pleased to have provided a forum for young people to open up and express their opinions on the issues that affect them and emphasised that allowing young people to have a voice is to empower them.

For more information, contact the Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer, email: zammit@gibraltar.gov.gi.

For Youth Club opening times visit www.youth.gi

Most Read

Local News

Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Brexit

Foreign Office minister says UK ‘steadfast’ on treaty red lines, as MPs warn of ‘significant diminution’ of sovereignty

Wed 1st May, 2024

Features

Gib-Welsh singer songwriter Caitlin goes ‘Gold’

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Brexit

Suggesting treaty will undermine British sovereignty is ‘abhorrent’, CM says

Wed 1st May, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar and UK ministers discuss Treaty work and contingency planning

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Rif mountain football tournament

3rd May 2024

Local News
Gib Int Bank fraud alert

3rd May 2024

Local News
With more information, GPA may have adopted different path over McGrail resignation

2nd May 2024

Local News
Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000

2nd May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024