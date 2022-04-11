This Wednesday last day of Young Enterprise virtual trading booths

This Wednesday will be the last day for members of the public to see what the Young Enterprise students have to offer online.

A total of 12 businesses were launched last month on the vfairs platform, selling their goods in a virtual trading booth.

While the students have run in-person stands across Gibraltar, but this was the first time that the launch was done online and their “shops” remained open to the public for another 30 days.

After Wednesday, Button-Up, JAB, Protecht, Imperium, Iriss YE, X-Tend, Robust YE, Embrace-IT, Urmind, Symplify, SportsOn and Ambitious Minds will assess the response to their online shops.

There were various items on sale this year, including books aimed at children, protective clothing and items against having drinks spiked, reusable water bottles, button covers, a back brace, essential packs, and a booking app, and more.

This year’s competition was fierce, with the added challenge of running the business online.

At the time of the launch, Young Enterprise Chairman, Carlos Garcia, told the Chronicle the launch saw the largest turnout of attendees, with over 300 attendees logging in to engage with the businesses.

As the competition comes to a close, the virtual fair will close after Wednesday after 30 days of trading.

For a last chance to support the businesses visit: https://yegibtrade.vfairs.com