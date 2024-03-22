This year’s Miss Gibraltar contestants

The Miss Gibraltar 2024 pageant will be held tomorrow night with nine contestants vying for the crown.

The glitzy event will see Miss Gibraltar 2022 Faith Torres crown her successor after almost a year and a half as the reigning Miss Gibraltar.

The pageant is being organised by Kelvin Hewitt, director of No1 Models, for a second time in a row with the show set to be held in the John Mackintosh Hall and presented by Adnan Laoudy.

Contestant No.1 is Phoebe Noble, No.2 is Macey Brooklyn Whalley, No.3 is Kayligh Lara Romero, No.4 is April Baldachino, No.5 is Shania Ballester, No.6 is Esther Martin Kelleher, No.7 is Courtney Edwards, No.8 is Lauren Shephard, and No.9 is Zyanne Gracia.

This year’s Miss Gibraltar pageant comes after a delay due to the Miss World pageant being held later than usual, with Miss Torres crowned in September 2022.

Miss Torres returned from the Miss World pageant earlier this month where she saw success and was placed in the top 40.

The pageant is open to women aged 17 to 26, with the winner of Miss Gibraltar 2024 expected to represent Gibraltar in the next Miss World pageant.

The 1st Princess and 2nd Princess will be given the opportunity to represent Gibraltar at the Miss Grand International and Miss Supranational Pageants respectively.

The pageant will be broadcast on GBC at 9pm on Saturday, March 23.



Courtney Edwards

26

Why have you entered : “I have entered miss Gibraltar because I have spent years complimenting other women, working with children.

I give positive affirmations on a daily basis to them and teach them to love everything about themselves and it made me realize that I cannot advocate that if I do not practice it on myself.

Others’ beauty does not eliminate my own. I have been on a long journey over the last few years to grow as a person, to love myself with my differences and medical issues and I aim to be the candidate I needed to see when I was younger watching this pageant.”



Macey Brooklyn Whalley

23

Why have you entered: “To embrace new challenges, offer help where I can and explore a different category of modelling.”

“To represent a beautiful country that I consider my forever home. To give Gibraltar the recognition it deserves and showcase the talent that resides here.”

“I am mixed-race and have a unique look. I am a resilient person who is confident in her abilities and capable of using them where necessary.”



Esther Martin Kelleher

26

Why have you entered: “After many years of modelling, I wanted to challenge myself into something new. I'm motivated to work towards something I've never achieved and I look forward to the experience & person growth. I hope to achieve throughout this pageant.”

“I believe I'm strong, independent woman and I hope to be an inspiration to the younger generation and voice awareness on topics important to me.”

“I'm a person that always want to give my absolute best; since little I was always dedicated to rhythmic gymnastics, horse riding and dancing. Thanks to that I'm a person that loves to be active all the time and give all my effort into my career and everything I do I'm a really happy person and with positives vibes.”



Zyanne Gracia

18

Why have you entered: “I've entered the Miss Gibraltar pageant because I've been into modelling and pageants since a young age. I want to gain more confidence to move into bigger and better things, I find this a great opportunity to showcase my skills and what I've learnt throughout the years about modelling and pageants.”

“I would like to be the next upcoming Miss Gibraltar because I believe there's a world out there of young individuals who don't believe they can do pageants or have the confidence to, and I want to be the one who shows them and encourages them that they can do anything and everything. I want to spread positivity and help the community with any support needed as I've always helped others.”

“I'm very physically active and like to keep healthy by being productive in many ways. I've also been doing a beauty course that's helped me develop my interests in beauty, as I've always had a passion for it.”



Phoebe Noble

21

Why have you entered: “I've entered this pageant as I like to put myself out of my comfort zone - I think that's one of the best ways to grow as a person.”

“I would like to be Miss Gibraltar as I think it's an amazing platform to be able to share what's important to me and be able to spread the word on how unique and special Gibraltar is.”

“I've always loved travelling, most likely because I've lived all around the world from a young age. Now being an adult, Gibraltar has grown to be my home.”



April Baldachino

25

Why have you entered: “I've aspired to participate in the Miss Gibraltar competition because I aim to serve as an inspiration for individuals grappling with insecurities and to be a vocal advocate for them.”

“Many people face daily challenges, and I, too, have confronted my fair share of obstacles, having been diagnosed with a rare condition known as Scleroderma, which has significantly impacted my way of life and my mindset. I desire to share my story with others.”

“I aspire to become Miss Gibraltar with the intention of raising awareness and serving as a positive role model for the younger generation, especially for those who struggle with daily insecurities.”



Kayligh Lara Romero

26

Why have you entered: “Entering this pageant is a long held goal of mine, a way to boost my confidence and self-esteem.”

“The title of Miss Gibraltar holds a special place in my heart. It would give me a platform to showcase the beauty of our country and its warm welcoming people. I want the world to experience our vibrant culture.”



Lauren Shephard

24

Why have you entered: “To step out of my comfort zone as it's not like anything I have ever done before. Having heard from friends the positive impact it was for them in past pageants, I wanted to experience it also.”

[I want] to fulfil the dream I had from a young age and be able to be a great ambassador and role model for those in the future.”

“Working with children is my passion, hence my choice of vocation and I also had the privilege of undertaking voluntary work in Kenya in an underprivileged village, which was a very rewarding experience.”

“I also enjoy coaching sport and drawing in my free time, along with keeping up my artistic practice.”



Shania Ballester

19

Why have you entered: “I began my modelling career at the age of 9 when I joined No1 School of Models, as a young child I was very shy and quite insecure, after a few years I gained not only a great deal of confidence but also acquired and developed many skills which have become imperative in making me the person I am today.”

“I have always watched the Miss Gibraltar Pageant religiously, quite frankly its more of a tradition, I admire the courage and tenacity that it takes to enter a Pageant so respected like Miss Gibraltar, therefore I wanted to show that once-shy little 9-year-old girl to overcome past fears and make her life dream a reality.

“It simply warms my heart on how just entering the Miss Gibraltar Pageant has inspired many young girls within my family and friends showing them to always follow your dreams no matter how big they seem.”

“I would feel extremely blessed and honoured in representing my country in such a respected limelight. As a life dream of mine, I would love to have this amazing opportunity to use the Miss Gibraltar platform in raising awareness where most needed. Helping others is part of my true nature therefore it is a great way to give back to my community.”

“Becoming Miss Gibraltar would be a great personal accomplishment, basically sending that grand message that you should always believe in yourself no matter what.”