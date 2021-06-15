Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Three arrested after 50 fuel containers seized

By Chronicle Staff
15th June 2021

Royal Gibraltar Police officers recovered over 50 fuel containers from a Mercedes car parked in Arengo’s Palace car park, leading to three locals arrested.

The RGP acted on information received from a member of the public, with the fuel totalling at around 1,200 litres.

In a press statement the RGP said in the past, fuel containers such as these have been taken out to sea on small RHIBs operating from Gibraltar’s beaches for the purpose of refuelling the larger RHIBs used by drug traffickers.

On Friday afternoon two local males, aged 30 and 19 years, and a local 20 year old female were arrested on suspicion of petrol kept, used or conveyed in a motor car, contrary to the Petroleum Act.

An RGP spokesman said: “We are most grateful to the member of the public who alerted us to the fuel containers stored in a busy car park.”

“As well as hindering organised crime in the drug trafficking trade, we’ve also removed the risk of fire or explosion in a residential area.”

“Again, we ask anyone who observes a large quantity of these plastic containers to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service on 200 79507. In an emergency, call 199.”

