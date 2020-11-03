Three arrested suspected of dealing cocaine

Police arrested three men on suspicion of dealing cocaine and seized drugs with a street value of £2,500.

Two of the men were challenged on Sunday evening in the area of Ocean Village by Response Team officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police who suspected they were carrying wrappers of the Class A drug.

A subsequent investigation by detectives from the RGP’s Drug Squad and Crime & Protective Services Division resulted in searches at three local residences and at Ocean Village in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police seized mobile devices, cocaine wrappers and paraphernalia associated with the supply of illegal drugs, the RGP said in a statement.

A 23-year old local man was arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply controlled Class A and C drugs, namely several wrappers of cocaine and diazepam tablets. He was also arrested on suspicion of intimidation of a witness and resisting arrest.

A 32-year old Spanish man resident in Gibraltar was arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug, namely several wrappers of cocaine.

A 23-year old local man was arrested on suspicion of the possession of controlled Class A and B drugs, and on suspicion of supplying controlled Class A drugs.

All three men are on bail pending further investigations.