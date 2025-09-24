Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Three art ‘trailblazers’ launch new exhibition

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
24th September 2025

Three sisters Bathsheba Peralta, Jane Langdon, and Willa Serfaty are holding a new exhibition at the Fine Arts Gallery called Autumn 25’.

The exhibition was launched by the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, on Tuesday evening in a packed out gallery.

Mr Santos said it was a true honour to open the exhibition and recognise three women artists.

“Three sisters who you'd think would have more similarities in their painting, but with such distinct views, such distinct styles,” Mr Santos told attendees.

“I'm sure you'll all agree, as distinct as they are, they're equally magnificent.”

Among the artworks is a private collection by Mrs Peralta, which have been hung in her home for 25 years and this is the first time it has been publicly exhibited.

The private collection features works inspired by the countryside during harvest season.

Her more recent stylised works are inspired by town houses and flowers.

Mr Santos noted the different styles of each of the sister’s pieces, and Ms Serfaty’s “amazing art deco-inspired work”.

Mrs Langdon is inspired by the Mediterranean cypress tree which features strongly in her artworks and blends imaginative scenes with reality.

“[Jane] paints from her own world, as she'd like to call it, and I think I'm more envious of that than anything else,” he said.

Mr Santos added that the exhibition showcases how each artist can take distinct inspirations and express themselves differently through art.

“We have three women artists in one gallery,” Mr Santos said.

“Fantastic work, fantastic sisterhood, and fantastic evening to be had by all.”

Deputy Governor Marc Holland said the sisters, who have been painting for decades, are trailblazers and through their paintings show talent and diversity.

“The amount of talent and diversity from one family, at a time when… it wasn't so common for women to paint,” Mr Holland said.

“You really have the trailblazers for art and female art in Gibraltar.”

“I think it's great that you've had the energy and the foresight to hire the gallery for a couple of weeks.”

“To show your works off in a really established Gibraltar on the map in the art world.”

Most Read

Local News

TG says audit motion ‘unfair, unnecessary and vindictive’ 

Tue 23rd Sep, 2025

Features

Sisters Jane, Bathsheba, and Willa hold Autumn 25’ exhibition

Tue 23rd Sep, 2025

Local News

‘Severe’ cockroach infestation shocked professionals

Thu 18th Sep, 2025

Local News

Contractor cuts through three cables, again plunging Gib into darkness

Tue 16th Sep, 2025

Local News

CM opens parliamentary debate on disputed audit report and says legal opinion backs Govt position 

Tue 23rd Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
University of Gibraltar hosts global dialogue on the future of merchant shipping

24th September 2025

Local News
Ministers meet Japanese study group at the University of Gibraltar

24th September 2025

Local News
Government hands keys to ‘El Murga’ bar to Gibraltar FA

24th September 2025

Local News
CM cites ex-auditor’s own words to counter ‘baseless, utterly defamatory’ claim he interfered in compliance audit

24th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025