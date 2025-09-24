Three art ‘trailblazers’ launch new exhibition

Three sisters Bathsheba Peralta, Jane Langdon, and Willa Serfaty are holding a new exhibition at the Fine Arts Gallery called Autumn 25’.

The exhibition was launched by the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, on Tuesday evening in a packed out gallery.

Mr Santos said it was a true honour to open the exhibition and recognise three women artists.

“Three sisters who you'd think would have more similarities in their painting, but with such distinct views, such distinct styles,” Mr Santos told attendees.

“I'm sure you'll all agree, as distinct as they are, they're equally magnificent.”

Among the artworks is a private collection by Mrs Peralta, which have been hung in her home for 25 years and this is the first time it has been publicly exhibited.

The private collection features works inspired by the countryside during harvest season.

Her more recent stylised works are inspired by town houses and flowers.

Mr Santos noted the different styles of each of the sister’s pieces, and Ms Serfaty’s “amazing art deco-inspired work”.

Mrs Langdon is inspired by the Mediterranean cypress tree which features strongly in her artworks and blends imaginative scenes with reality.

“[Jane] paints from her own world, as she'd like to call it, and I think I'm more envious of that than anything else,” he said.

Mr Santos added that the exhibition showcases how each artist can take distinct inspirations and express themselves differently through art.

“We have three women artists in one gallery,” Mr Santos said.

“Fantastic work, fantastic sisterhood, and fantastic evening to be had by all.”

Deputy Governor Marc Holland said the sisters, who have been painting for decades, are trailblazers and through their paintings show talent and diversity.

“The amount of talent and diversity from one family, at a time when… it wasn't so common for women to paint,” Mr Holland said.

“You really have the trailblazers for art and female art in Gibraltar.”

“I think it's great that you've had the energy and the foresight to hire the gallery for a couple of weeks.”

“To show your works off in a really established Gibraltar on the map in the art world.”