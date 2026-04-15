Airport Fire and Rescue Service completes industry-first training

The Gibraltar Airport Fire and Rescue Service has become the first fire service to complete Emergency Response Driver Training’s Skills for Justice Awards Certificate of Achievement-accredited courses across three specialist areas.

The training, delivered in Gibraltar just before Easter by instructors from Emergency Response Driver Training, covered Emergency Response Driving Instructor Training, High Reach Extendable Turret Instructor Training, and Vehicle and Pump Instructor Training. According to the Gibraltar Government, the newly developed courses align with a range of UK and international standards.

The three newly qualified AFRS instructors are Firefighter Alain Pons, Leading Firefighter Emerson Rovegno and Sub Officer Mitchel Mifsud. They will now lead the revalidation of all AFRS personnel and implement a revised maintenance of competence programme incorporating the new training elements.

The Gibraltar Government said the programmes are designed to reduce operational risk, improve response times and enhance overall effectiveness and safety, particularly through advanced High Reach Extendable Turret deployment. Emergency driving modules covered both airside and landside scenarios across the AFRS fleet.

The revamped emergency response driver and instructor training combines 360-degree camera imaging, practical training and e-learning, covering both initial training and reassessment. The new High Reach Extendable Turret driver operator and instructor training programme also uses a blended learning model focused on practical application and visually immersive digital training.

High Reach Extendable Turrets are extendible booms mounted on the AFRS’s 6x6 airfield firefighting vehicles. They can elevate up to 16 metres and deliver water, foam and Purple-K powder extinguishing agents, giving crews added reach and flexibility during airfield emergency response operations.

Emergency Response Driver Training, a UK-based provider, has delivered training to 86 Airport Fire and Rescue Services across 19 countries and has worked with the AFRS for the past 10 years.

The Minister with responsibility for the AFRS, Leslie Bruzon, said: “This achievement places the Airport Fire and Rescue Service at the forefront of UK and international best practice, highlighting and reinforcing its ongoing commitment to innovation, safety and operational excellence.”

“By investing in world-class training and accreditation we are leading on new international standards for airport fire and rescue services, ensuring our personnel are trained, equipped and ready for any emergency scenario.”