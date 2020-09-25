Three bus drivers test positive for Covid-19

Three bus drivers of the Gibraltar Bus Company have tested positive for Covid-19, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with the Gibraltar Bus Company and has been in contact with relevant staff members.

The drivers have been interviewed in order to ascertain which individuals were identified as close contacts and are therefore required to self-isolate, the Government said.

The latest available information is that six individuals have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact 111.