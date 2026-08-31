Three easy points for Europa against Europa Point

It was something of a surprise start, with Europa Point attempting a shot at goal within the first minute and forcing an early intervention from the Europa keeper.

Europa Point were not expected to mount much pressure against Europa, but few would have anticipated such an immediate attacking approach.

Europa quickly settled into control of the match, although their early dominance lacked much threat. The Pinks maintained possession and pushed forward, while Europa Point remained compact in defence and difficult to break down.

After six minutes, however, Europa came close to opening the scoring. A corner floated across goal was met with two blocks from Jerner. The Europa Point keeper was alert to the danger, putting an arm out to block the first header before reacting quickly to palm the rebound away to safety.

The early pressure was already exposing some vulnerabilities in the Europa Point defence.

It was not until the tenth minute that Europa Point managed to string together more than four passes, only to lose possession with a long punt forward that lacked direction.

Europa, in contrast, were methodical in possession, although without much urgency. Their patient approach allowed Europa Point to maintain a compact defensive line, leaving little space beyond the middle third.

Played during a bank holiday weekend, when many were taking the opportunity for one final break before the start of the school term, attendance was once again low. The crowd was far from the numbers who once followed Europa prior to the pandemic. The club has since seen its fortunes change, alongside a shift in policy away from the costly wages invested during the period in which Europa challenged for titles and Champions League football.

An injury after just 18 minutes forced an early change for Europa.

In the 21st minute, a through ball from Quintana sent Mendes through against Jerner. The Europa Point keeper did enough to put the forward off, preventing him from finding the target.

Europa’s dominance in possession had still not produced many clear opportunities as the match approached the half-hour mark. It was nevertheless largely one-way traffic, with Europa Point creating little beyond the halfway line.

The ball boys also played their part in keeping the match moving, reducing the time wasted retrieving balls going out around the eastern end of the pitch. Credit should go to the young volunteers who gave up part of their bank holiday weekend to assist. There was, however, very little on the pitch during the first half to inspire them.

Europa remained very much in a slow, training-ground mode while dominating possession.

They were nearly made to pay for their lack of cutting edge in the 34th minute when Europa Point finally broke free on a quick counterattack. The final pass, however, fell behind the oncoming attacker, wasting an opportunity with open space ahead as Europa’s defenders had been caught on the back foot.

The moment appeared to provide something of a wake-up call. Europa pressed harder when moving forward and had two shots at goal within minutes, while Europa Point began sending more players forward to press the ball.

It provided a brief burst of energy from both sides as the half drew towards its conclusion.

The first half nevertheless finished scoreless, with Europa’s accuracy in front of goal requiring some improvement after three late attempts ended up in the upper stands.

Away from the pitch, the match at Europa Point also provided a glimpse of preparations for the return of the Gibraltar Music Festival. The area immediately behind the new stand was seeing portable toilets installed along the stadium perimeter fence, highlighting how the Europa Point Stadium was becoming a substitute venue during the temporary loss of the Victoria Stadium. The football pitch, however, remained unaffected by the festival on this occasion.

Europa started the second half much as they had finished the first: composed, patient in their build-up and with little urgency. Their opponents offered little response.

More than twelve years after the club was launched, Europa Point, despite being among the teams relying heavily on foreign players, had only once finished in the top six. Their performances so far during the 2026/27 season had provided little evidence that they would present a serious challenge for the European places.

Europa had not needed to change gears, although they had still not found a way past Jerner as they reached the hour mark.

The breakthrough came almost immediately afterwards.

Adair, who had seen two earlier attempts miss their target, turned on his marker at the edge of the penalty area before finding the top corner. The 61st-minute goal gave Europa a deserved lead and made their passage towards a first win of the season considerably more comfortable.

Europa Point were now forced to search further forward, leaving gaps at the back that Europa were willing to exploit when in possession.

The All Blacks tried to make some headway but struggled to penetrate effectively into the final third as the match entered its final quarter. Europa were more than happy to keep players back, close down attacks and put bodies behind the ball.

Europa’s patience paid off again soon afterwards.

Adair forced a corner, with Jerner having to come out and punch clear before the forward could get his head to the ball. Europa Point were dealt an immediate blow from the resulting corner, however, as Adair, this time with little challenge around him, met the cross with a header into the roof of the net.

Di Piedi substituted Adair within a minute of his second goal, seemingly looking to protect the player after he had picked up a yellow card.

With ten minutes remaining, Europa were cruising. They slowed the tempo and returned to the comfortable passing game seen during the opening stages.

At one point, Europa put together 26 passes before eventually producing an attempt at goal that went wide, allowing Europa Point to finally regain possession.

The latter offered little response. Their only real opportunity to send the ball into the penalty area came in the 89th minute from a free kick. The delivery was cleared for a corner before Lopez made the subsequent ball his own with a commanding catch.

Europa sat slightly too deep as they entered injury time, allowing Europa Point one final effort, which was sent wide across goal.

There was to be no late drama, however, as Europa saw out the match to earn their first win of the season.