Three former RGP officers charged with intent to pervert the course of justice

Three former officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police appeared before the Magistrates Court on Friday morning charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Damian Ernest Cerisola, Antony Charles Bolaños and Sean Reyes are charged with intent to pervert the course of justice by conspiring on May 17, 2022, to submit a false statement to a judicial review hearing before the Supreme Court.

Mr Bolaños faces an additional charge of creating a false day book entry on a date between July 1, 2015, and May 17, 2022, with the intention of submitting it to the judicial review before the court.

The three men deny the charges.

They appeared before the Justices of the Peace in the Magistrates Court on Friday, where the case was sent to the Supreme Court.

They were each bailed in the sum of £2000 in their own recognizance and will appear before the Supreme Court on February 29.

The three men were represented by Chris Finch.

Prosecutor Patrick Canessa appeared for the Crown.