Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 3rd Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Three former RGP officers charged with intent to pervert the course of justice

By Chronicle Staff
2nd February 2024

Three former officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police appeared before the Magistrates Court on Friday morning charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Damian Ernest Cerisola, Antony Charles Bolaños and Sean Reyes are charged with intent to pervert the course of justice by conspiring on May 17, 2022, to submit a false statement to a judicial review hearing before the Supreme Court.

Mr Bolaños faces an additional charge of creating a false day book entry on a date between July 1, 2015, and May 17, 2022, with the intention of submitting it to the judicial review before the court.

The three men deny the charges.

They appeared before the Justices of the Peace in the Magistrates Court on Friday, where the case was sent to the Supreme Court.

They were each bailed in the sum of £2000 in their own recognizance and will appear before the Supreme Court on February 29.

The three men were represented by Chris Finch.

Prosecutor Patrick Canessa appeared for the Crown.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian ‘Twin Springs Glamping Retreat’ owners featured on Channel 4's ‘A New Life in the Sun’

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Local News

Cement mishap at Hassan Centenary Terraces showers vehicles below

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Monument Place and Plaza development seeks full planning permission

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar marks Cardiac Awareness Month with an emotional Wear Red Day tribute following loss of founding member

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Former bank employee tells court her ‘world came crashing down’ on learning of alleged £2m shortfall

Thu 1st Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA confirms scabies outbreak at Hillsides residential care facility

3rd February 2024

Local News
GSLA extends opening times for Lathbury Sports Complex swimming pool

3rd February 2024

Local News
Monument Place and Plaza development seeks full planning permission

2nd February 2024

Local News
Cement mishap at Hassan Centenary Terraces showers vehicles below

2nd February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024