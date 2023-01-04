Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Three King’s Cavalcade returns today, but first a lookback to years past

Archive photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
5th January 2023

This year marks the first Cavalcade since the Covid-19 pandemic, with the last event held in January 2020.

As Gibraltar gets ready to celebrate the Three King’s, watch the floats and tuck into their sweets, we look back to Cavalcade’s of the past.

This year marks the 64th anniversary of the Cavalcade, with Gibraltar Cultural Services staff handing out sweet as from 7pm.

The procession of floats will begin at 7.30pm from Casemates Square, and this year will see 10 floats, four walking floats, four bands and the Miss Gibraltar winners.

Most Read

Local News

Revealed: UK’s plans for underground submarine base in Gibraltar

Tue 3rd Jan, 2023

Brexit

‘Bad decision’ on treaty could trigger ‘socioeconomic catastrophe’ for Campo, Spanish union warns

Tue 3rd Jan, 2023

UK/Spain News

Fire in petrochemical plant sends black smoke over bay

Sun 1st Jan, 2023

Local News

Faulty phone line diverts two flights

Wed 28th Dec, 2022

Brexit

Spain ‘doesn’t want no deal scenario’ but ready for any outcome in treaty talks - Albares

Mon 2nd Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gibraltar lights up with community firework display

3rd January 2023

Features
Mount Alvernia celebrates Christmas

3rd January 2023

Features
Behind the scenes of GBC Open Day, raising over £150,000

28th December 2022

Features
Wildlife shooting for conservation

28th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023