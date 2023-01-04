Three King’s Cavalcade returns today, but first a lookback to years past

This year marks the first Cavalcade since the Covid-19 pandemic, with the last event held in January 2020.

As Gibraltar gets ready to celebrate the Three King’s, watch the floats and tuck into their sweets, we look back to Cavalcade’s of the past.

This year marks the 64th anniversary of the Cavalcade, with Gibraltar Cultural Services staff handing out sweet as from 7pm.

The procession of floats will begin at 7.30pm from Casemates Square, and this year will see 10 floats, four walking floats, four bands and the Miss Gibraltar winners.