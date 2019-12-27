Three men remanded over spate of burglaries
Three local men charged over a recent spate of burglaries are spending Christmas and the New Year in prison, as prosecutors indicated that further charges and arrests were pending. All three were charged in connection with burglaries targeting local businesses between December 12-21. Kyle Segovia, 21, Christian Bonfante, 29, and Keyvain Ruiz, 20, appeared before...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here