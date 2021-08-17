Three migrants rescued from kayaks

Three migrants were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences on Monday after being rescued from kayaks in Gibraltar waters in two separate incidents.

At around 4.40pm, the Gibraltar Port Authority reported a fishing vessel had come across a man in a kayak about one nautical mile south of Europa Point.

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s Marine Section officers were sent to the area where they rescued a 28-year old Moroccan man.

He was then arrested on suspicion of being a Non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a Valid Permit or Certificate – as he had no valid documentation on him.

A spokesman for the police said the man informed officers of two other men in another kayak.

This was then confirmed by the GPA, who informed the RGP that a local vessel had seen two people paddling on a kayak, approximately three nautical miles south east of Europa Point.

RGP Marine Section officers deployed to the area and rescued the men, aged 25 and 28, both from Morocco.

They were also found not to have any valid documentation on them and were subsequently arrested on suspicion of being Non-Gibraltarians found in Gibraltar without a Valid Permit or Certificate.

All three men are currently in New Mole House Police Station for questioning pending being charged.