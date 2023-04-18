Three new recruits for GDP Dog Section

Two officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police travelled to Melton Mowbray in the United Kingdom last month to meet three potential recruits for the GDP Dog Section.

GDP Force Dog Officers, PC Johnson and PC Sodi, visited the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR), the largest Ministry of Defence (MoD) dog training facility in the UK, to meet the potential recruits - three German Shepherd working dogs.

“The DATR delivers animal handling training for more than 400 personnel and role specific training for over 300 Military Working Animals per year,” a spokesman for the GDP said.

“The military working dogs are deployed around the world in such places as Cyprus, Brunei, Germany, Mali and Gibraltar.”

The GDP officers attended the training camp for two weeks to observe and work with the three German Shepherds - Ron, Jesse and Tina.

The three dogs were viewed undergoing different training scenarios, where the officers assessed their potential for deployment in Gibraltar.

Whilst in the UK, Ron, Jesse and Tina performed to a high standard and the GDP officers were satisfied the dogs would have no problems adapting and deploying in Gibraltar.

They finally arrived in Gibraltar last Friday and are currently carrying out environmental training with their new handlers; this will get them accustomed to the new kennel environment, Gibraltar topography and weather conditions, the GDP spokesman said.