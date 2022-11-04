Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Three police forces team up for Project Servator on Main Street

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2022

It’s not every day you see the City of London Police on Gibraltar’s Main Street.

But that’s what happened on Friday after two of their officers teamed up with the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Gibraltar Defence Police for Project Servator deployments at several locations around the Rock.

The London-based cops were in town to help deliver specialist training to the two forces during an intensive five-day course.

As part of the training, the three forces deployed to a number of locations around the Rock for high-visibility patrols.

Project Servator is a policing tactic used to deter, detect and disrupt a wide range of criminal activity, including pick-pocketing, theft, hostile reconnaissance and terrorism activity.

The patrols also provide a reassuring presence for the community and visitors to the Rock – and are used by a number of police forces in the UK and Australia.

Chief Inspector Paul Chipolina, who coordinates Project Servator activity as part of a wider portfolio, said: “As part of ensuring business as usual in achieving the Annual Policing Plan priorities relating to National Security, our officers continue to receive specialist training throughout the year, enabling the RGP to continue with intelligence-led and unpredictable police deployments to disrupt criminality and terrorism.”

“Since adopting this policing tactic in 2017, we have enjoyed an excellent close working relationship with our colleagues at the National Project Servator Team based at the City of London, who have supported us this week in delivering the latest round of specialist training, which has included some colleagues from the Gibraltar Defence Police whom we had extended an invitation to.”

“It’s important that we continue creating a network of vigilance and a difficult operating environment for terrorists who may be considering their targets or individuals looking to commit crime.”

“Each of us can play a part in keeping Gibraltar safe by being alert but not alarmed, trusting our instincts and reporting anything that doesn’t feel right either to security staff or a police officer, via the RGP’s online reporting portal: www.police.gi/report- online or by calling 199 in an emergency.”

Most Read

Local News

Britain agrees to sovereignty talks with Mauritius over Chagos Islands

Thu 3rd Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

The military elephant in the room

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Local News

£155m contract for MoD facilities management comes into service

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Local News

US submarine docks in Gibraltar as British minister underlines Rock’s ‘inescapable’ military value

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

#ChrisSays: Confessions of a dad-to-be

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RG looks online in search for new recruits

3rd November 2022

Local News
Britain agrees to sovereignty talks with Mauritius over Chagos Islands

3rd November 2022

Local News
Private client event brings a close to Gibraltar Day in London

3rd November 2022

Local News
Motorcyclist jailed for striking pedestrian

3rd November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022