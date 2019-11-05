Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Three polls point to a new stalemate in Spanish Nov 10 election

Pic: Pixabay

By Reuters
5th November 2019

A general election in Spain on Sunday is unlikely to break the current political gridlock, as neither left-wing or right-wing parties are set to win a parliamentary majority, three polls for Spanish newspapers predicted yesterday.
Polls carried out by NC Report for La Razon, GAD3 for ABC and SigmaDos for El Mundo pointed to a Socialist win but still short of a majority to form a government.
The party of acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez will lose some steam to around 120 seats, with far-right party Vox gaining track and becoming third biggest party with around 40 seats in the 350-seat house.
The centre-right People's Party which, along with the Socialists, has dominated Spain's political landscape for most of its recent history, would rise sharply with liberal Ciudadanos being the most damaged by the repeat election with less than a third of the seats they got in April.
Yesterday was the last day for election polls, according to Spanish law.

Most Read

Local News

Eastern side rockfall causes day-long road closure

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Shares in gambling firms plunge after MPs call for online crackdown

5th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Spanish interior minister highlights crackdown on crime

5th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Three polls point to a new stalemate in Spanish Nov 10 election

5th November 2019

UK/Spain News
MPs elect Sir Lindsay Hoyle to replace John Bercow as commons speaker

4th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019