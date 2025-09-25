Tickets for this year’s Literary Festival go on sale next week

Tickets for the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival will go on sale on October 1.

Tickets will be available online at Buytickets.gi or from the Garrison Library Box Office, Monday to Friday, between 10am and 4pm.

The Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos, said he is excited that tickets for the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will be available as from next week.

“The line-up of authors and events is interesting and diverse, and I strongly encourage those who wish to purchase tickets to do so early to avoid disappointment,” he said.

“The Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025 is not to be missed.”

Tickets will be available online at Buytickets.gi or from the Garrison Library Box Office, Monday to Friday, between 10am and 4pm.

Individual talks are priced at £13 for adults and £9 for students and pensioners.

Two headliner events, featuring Wayne Sleep and Sir Jeremy Hunt, will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre and are priced at £15 for adults and £10 for students and pensioners.

Gibraltar Cultural Services confirmed that David Walliams will not be attending this year’s festival due to professional commitments, but GCS said further speakers will be announced next week.

“GCS is delighted to be organising this year’s Literary Festival,” GCS Chief Cultural Officer and Festival Director Seamus Byrne said.

“We have a wide array of prolific authors in this flagship international event. This is my first time as Festival Director and I encourage people to turnout in the hundreds to support this event.”

“Naomi Duarte has been promoting the Festival in Spain via English speaking communities, and in the UK, Tracey Poggio has been working from Gibraltar House in London to promote the Festival through radio interviews on the BBC.”

Mr Byrne said the Festival features a stellar line-up and includes notable speakers such as Wayne Sleep and Sir Jeremy Hunt.

“The Festival caters to the community at large encompassing sports, politics, culture, crime, amongst many other genres,” Mr Byrne said.

Three local speakers will also be part of the weekends proceedings including Alice Mascarenhas, Christian Hook and Molly McElwee who will take part in this year’s Festival with their publications.

Ms Mascarenhas, former Deputy Editor of this newspaper, will present a book close to her heart about her late father Manolo Mascarenhas focusing on his Radio Gibraltar 1969s broadcasts of ‘Palabras al Viento’.

Mr Byrne added there various activities throughout the Festival which include book launches and school visits.

British etiquette expert Grant Harrold who was the former royal butler to King Charles, Queen Elizbaeth and Prince Philip will be speak more his book ‘The Royal Butler’ in talk in collaboration with Seaborn Cruise Line and MH Bland.

He also highlighted notable speaker Professor Khalid Bekkaoui from the University of Fez, who will discuss his book set in late Victorian Gibraltar.

Mr Byrne said this year’s Literary Festival is set to be a varied programme and encouraged the public to support local authors as well as the international speakers.

The festival will run from November 10 to 16. Pocket guides will be available from October 1 at City Hall, the John Mackintosh Hall receptions, the Garrison Library Box Office and online at www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.gi