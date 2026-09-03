Gibraltar keeps terrorism threat level at ‘moderate’ amid hybrid and cyber risks 

Gibraltar’s terrorism threat level remains at ‘moderate’, with an attack assessed as possible but not likely, as authorities continue to monitor the security risk from hostile state activity, cyber attacks, sabotage, disinformation and other hybrid threats.

The Gibraltar Contingency Council [GCC] met on Wednesday and reviewed the potential for such activity to affect UK interests, critical infrastructure and strategic locations, against the backdrop of recent threats directed against the United Kingdom by the Russian Federation.

The Council said relevant agencies would continue to monitor developments closely and maintain coordination with UK partners.

Cyber threats were assessed as persistent and evolving, with the GCC highlighting the importance of effective cyber security arrangements across all sectors.

The Council also considered recent reporting from the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre on hostile state-linked cyber activity and the need for organisations and individuals to remain vigilant.

But there was no change to Gibraltar’s terrorism threat assessment.

“The Council considered the continuing threat posed by hostile state activity, including recent statements and threats directed against the United Kingdom by the Russian Federation,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The GCC also reviewed the potential for malicious cyber activity, sabotage, disinformation and other hybrid activity affecting UK interests, critical infrastructure and strategic locations.”

“Relevant agencies will continue to monitor these developments closely and maintain coordination with UK partners.”

“The GCC noted that cyber threats remain persistent and continue to evolve.”

“The Council emphasised the importance of maintaining effective cyber security arrangements across all sectors of society.”

“It also noted recent National Cyber Security Centre reporting on hostile state-linked cyber activity and the need for organisations and individuals to remain vigilant.”

The GCC received updated assessments from the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Ministry of Defence and concluded that the threat level should remain at ‘moderate’.

The decision follows a review in May after the United Kingdom raised its national terrorism threat level to ‘severe’ on April 30.

The GCC had previously met on May 1 to assess the implications for Gibraltar and concluded then that the Rock’s threat level should remain at ‘moderate’. Wednesday’s meeting maintained that assessment after considering the latest available information.

The meeting, held at the Strategic Coordination Centre at No.6 Convent Place, was co-chaired by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

It reviewed international, regional and local developments since the GCC last met in full on April 1, including the continuing implications of US and Israeli strikes against Iran, regional instability and the potential wider security consequences for Gibraltar.

The Council also considered a range of civil contingency risks.

These included public health developments such as the multi-country hantavirus outbreak reported in May and the Ebola virus disease outbreak affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The GCC was briefed on the continuing assessment of any implications for Gibraltar, as well as preparedness and surveillance measures in place.

It also reviewed the fire at Ocean Spa Plaza on June 4 and fires at Devil’s Tower Road and Cornwall’s Lane on June 26, formally recognising the response of Gibraltar’s emergency services and supporting agencies.

Wildfires across Europe during July and August were also discussed, with the Council considering the risks associated with prolonged extreme heat, dry conditions and climate change, including the implications for wildfire prevention, emergency water supplies and operational readiness in Gibraltar.

The GCC additionally reviewed the security implications of mass migrant crossings into Ceuta on July 30 and 31.

Although those events did not directly affect Gibraltar, the Council agreed that developments in the surrounding region should continue to be monitored.

The GCC said Gibraltar’s emergency services, law enforcement agencies and essential service providers continued to maintain robust contingency arrangements, while stressing the need to keep plans, capabilities and inter-agency coordination under constant review.

The public was also reminded to remain alert and report suspicious activity to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The GCC will continue to monitor developments and reconvene as required.