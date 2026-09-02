Youth Service granted licence to deliver Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award

The Gibraltar Youth Service has been granted an Operating Licence to deliver the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Gibraltar in a move intended to increase access to the programme for young people.

The licence was issued by the Board of Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Gibraltar following a validation process involving the Gibraltar Youth Service’s documented policies and procedures.

Over the past few months, National Director Michael Pizzarello worked with the senior management team at the Gibraltar Youth Service as part of the process, which was designed to ensure that the organisation met the Award’s requirements.

The Operating Licence is issued to organisations wishing to deliver the Award and is intended to ensure continuity and sustainability, as well as common delivery and quality standards.

Mr Pizzarello said: “This is an exciting time for the Award in Gibraltar as we develop more opportunities for participants to undertake their activities.”

“Having GYS take on the role of Award Operator increases the access by young people to the Award.”

Adults engaged by the Gibraltar Youth Service will undergo training on the Award in the coming weeks before facilitating its delivery to young people.

Chairman Dale Cruz said: “I am delighted to welcome the Gibraltar Youth Service as a licensed Award Operator. This marks an important step in the continued growth and development of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Gibraltar and reflects our commitment to making the Award accessible to as many young people as possible.”

“By working in partnership with the Gibraltar Youth Service, we can further expand opportunities for young people to participate in this internationally recognised programme and benefit from the life-changing experiences it offers.”

Mr Cruz also thanked the Gibraltar Youth Service, its management team and Pizzarello for their work during the licensing process.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on future generations of young people in Gibraltar,” he said.

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, said the new licence would make the Award more accessible.

“I am delighted that the Gibraltar Youth Service has become a licensed operator of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award. This partnership will make the Award more accessible, giving young people further opportunities to challenge themselves, develop new skills and build confidence.”

“I look forward to seeing our young people embrace everything the Award has to offer,” he said.

The award scheme has been running internationally for more than 60 years, with millions of young people having participated and received Awards.

It is a non-formal education programme for young people aged 14 to 24, offering opportunities to take on challenges, acquire new skills and make new friends.

According to the scheme, participation can help young people develop confidence and resilience, as well as skills including communication, problem solving and leadership, and is open to young people aged 14 to 24 in Gibraltar.

Organisations seeking information about becoming an Award Operator, or about the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in Gibraltar, can contact Mr Pizzarello on 20051971 or at michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi.