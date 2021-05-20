Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th May, 2021

TikTok gives users the power to delete comments in bulk to combat bullying

By Press Association
20th May 2021

By Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

TikTok is to allow users to delete or report harmful comments in bulk and block multiple accounts at once for the first time.

The video-sharing app said the change is part of its continued efforts to combat bullying and harassment.

Using the updated feature, people will be able to select up to 100 comments or accounts at a time they wish to report, delete or block as needed, rather than have to go through each one by one.

TikTok said the aim of the tool was to help users “feel more empowered” over their experience on the platform.

It follows a number of other new safety measures introduced in recent months by the platform, including giving users a way to filter comments that appear on their content so only those they approve of appear.

The platform also recently added more safeguards around the accounts of teenage users in order to give them a more age-appropriate experience of TikTok.

“People put their hearts and souls into creating and entertaining on TikTok, and we recognise how discouraging it can feel to receive unkind comments on videos,” TikTok’s director of product, trust and safety, Joshua Goodman, said.

“So we’re introducing the ability to delete multiple comments at once or report them for potentially violating our community guidelines.

“Accounts that post bullying or other negative comments can now be blocked in bulk, too. We hope this update helps creators feel more empowered over their experience on TikTok.”

The platform’s wave of updates comes as scrutiny continues to increase on social media sites and how they handle content moderation.

The Government has published its long-awaited Online Safety Bill, which is due before Parliament this year and if passed would introduce regulation for social media companies for the first time.

Companies that breach a new duty of care to their users could face large fines – running into the billions of pounds for larger firms – and could have access to their platform blocked.

