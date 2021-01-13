‘Time to help’ as taxis offer free rides to vaccination centre

The Taxi Association is working in conjunction with the GHA to provide free transport to the ICC for senior citizens who are taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

The taxi’s will be providing this free service from 8:45am until 7pm during the week from Monday to Saturday.

Taxi Association member Damian Sanchez, 52, said: “We were approached for a quote and to find out what we would be charging the government to supply a service.”

“For us, it was the time to help.”

“We have a committee, we got together and decided to put to our members to do it free of charge.”

“We can’t decide on our own, we have to consult with drivers so we approached both members and non-members, some of which agreed, others didn’t, but it has worked out and there are roughly 60 cars involved.”

The service will see the GHA provide the Taxi Association with a daily list of appointments and will involve taxi drivers picking up residents from their homes, taking them to the ICC, and then waiting until their appointment is completed so they can return them home.

“We hope this helps Gibraltar return to normal as soon as possible,” said Mr Sanchez.

“Obviously, at the end of the day, the vaccine is something we’ve all been waiting for and looking forward to, and I think this will help to get things back to normality.”