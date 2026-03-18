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Wed 18th Mar, 2026

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Features

Timeline plaques charting 3,000 years of Gibraltar’s history installed at Casemates

By Chronicle Staff
18th March 2026

A series of educational timeline plaques outlining 3,000 years of Gibraltar’s history has been installed at the entrance to Casemates Square as part of a new initiative by the Ministry for Heritage.

The plaques, positioned at what the Government described as an iconic gateway to Gibraltar’s Old Town, are intended to provide residents and visitors with an accessible overview of the Rock’s historical development.

The timeline is divided into six colour-coded periods reflecting key stages in Gibraltar’s past: Pre-Roman Gibraltar, Roman Gibraltar, Visigothic Gibraltar, Muslim Gibraltar, Castilian Gibraltar and British Gibraltar.

Each plaque features concise explanatory text and two QR codes, allowing readers to access additional information.

According to the Government, the layout and font size were adapted to ensure a consistent presentation across all panels despite differences in the length of text for each historical period.

The display highlights different chapters of Gibraltar’s past, including its Roman connections, centuries of Muslim rule and the development of a distinct Gibraltarian identity in modern times.

The project follows the installation of other interpretation panels around the Rock and forms part of wider efforts by the Ministry for Heritage to expand outdoor cultural and educational initiatives.

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: “These new timeline plaques are a tribute to the extraordinary depth of Gibraltar’s past.”

“By making our history visible and accessible in our public spaces, we continue to honour the generations that shaped our identity.”

“This initiative not only educates but also strengthens the bond between our people and our heritage.”

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