Mon 30th Jan, 2023

Tinnitus awareness clinic

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
30th January 2023

The GHA’s ENT Consultant, Dr Chiti-Batelli, will run a tinnitus clinic on February 8 during International Tinnitus Awareness Week.

“Tinnitus (ringing in the ears) affects millions of people and can be quite severe, interfering with many aspects of life such as communication, sleep, and general well-being,” said a statement from the GHA.

“It is also clearly linked with stress and anxiety. Its main causes are hearing loss and noise exposure. Although there is no cure for it yet, there are several treatments that can help patients with tinnitus.”
The dedicated tinnitus clinic will be held on February 8 between 9am and 12:30pm.

Individuals who suffer from tinnitus and would like to attend a consultation should contact the ENT department at tinnitusday@gha.gi (preferred route) or by calling 200 07663 between 10:00 and 13:00 on Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th of February 2023.

Dedicated clinical time slots have been allocated at the ENT Department for this purpose. Patients that are not able to arrange an appointment on those days should liaise with their GPs in order to be referred to the ENT clinic through the usual route.

The event is organised in cooperation with the GHA and GHITA (Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association).

“During International Tinnitus Awareness week this dedicated clinic will reach out to members of the community who may be experiencing tinnitus with a view to providing education, support and treatment options,” said the Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in this excellent, proactive initiative which I’m confident will have a positive impact on many.”

