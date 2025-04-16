TNG Realty submits plans for Eastside sales gallery and offices
TNG Realty (Eastside) Ltd has filed a full planning application for a sales gallery and offices on the east side ahead of the development being built. The office will be located on the left on the piece of land directly over the Catalan Bay car park of Sir Herbert Miles Road. Permission is being sought...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here