Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

TNG Realty submits plans for Eastside sales gallery and offices

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
16th April 2025

TNG Realty (Eastside) Ltd has filed a full planning application for a sales gallery and offices on the east side ahead of the development being built. The office will be located on the left on the piece of land directly over the Catalan Bay car park of Sir Herbert Miles Road. Permission is being sought...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt introduces new anti-avoidance tax measures

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Local News

Commissioner Ullger retires after 37 years

Tue 15th Apr, 2025

Local News

Charity fun run to be held on the runway

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Features

Lottie’s story of love, care and determination through severe Spina Bifida diagnosis

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘Echoes’ installation transforms GEMA vault into interactive space

15th April 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Chai With Priya Celebrating the sisterhood of friends

15th April 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Chasing Nelson The thing about joy

14th April 2025

Features
Lottie’s story of love, care and determination through severe Spina Bifida diagnosis

13th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025