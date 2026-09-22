Jury acquits police sergeant accused of attempted rape
A Supreme Court jury has acquitted a police sergeant accused of attempted rape and sexual assault. Elliot Brooke, 34, had faced one count of attempted rape and three counts of sexual assault, one of which was an alternative to the attempted rape charge. The police sergeant had been accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to...
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