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Tue 22nd Sep, 2026

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Local News

Jury acquits police sergeant accused of attempted rape 

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd September 2026

A Supreme Court jury has acquitted a police sergeant accused of attempted rape and sexual assault.  Elliot Brooke, 34, had faced one count of attempted rape and three counts of sexual assault, one of which was an alternative to the attempted rape charge.  The police sergeant had been accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to...

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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