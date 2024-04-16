Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

TNP co -founder set to release children’s book on Earth Day

By Chronicle Staff
16th April 2024

The Nautilus Project’s co-founder Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto will launch her first children’s book on Monday, April 22 in celebration of Earth Day.

Based on a real rescue in Gibraltar waters, this children’s book brings forth a message of bravery, conservation and unity.

The Oceanic Sunfish Rescue was written during the Covid lockdown and shelved until recently.

With illustrations drawn by artist Sarah Devincenzi, all proceeds will support The Nautilus Project registered charity.

Shedding light on the detrimental effects of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans, this is the first published book of an environmental series.

“A special thanks to the Ministry of Culture for supporting this endeavour,” said a statement from TNP.

Books go on sale on Monday, April 22.

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

John Paul Fa is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Business and Office of Fair Trading

Mon 15th Apr, 2024

Brexit

'General political lines' agreed on airport, mobility and goods in high-level Brussels treaty meeting

Fri 12th Apr, 2024

Local News

Guardia Civil vessel hits runway light

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

McGrail was ‘berated and threatened’ by CM over Op Delhi search warrant, Inquiry told

Mon 15th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Changes to application of Blue Badges and Frontier Passes

16th April 2024

Local News
Extension to Commonwealth Essay Competition for university students

16th April 2024

Local News
McGrail was ‘berated and threatened’ by CM over Op Delhi search warrant, Inquiry told

15th April 2024

Local News
McGrail Inquiry completes evidence from Op Delhi officers, with former Commissioner to take witness stand today

15th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024