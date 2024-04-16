TNP co -founder set to release children’s book on Earth Day

The Nautilus Project’s co-founder Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto will launch her first children’s book on Monday, April 22 in celebration of Earth Day.

Based on a real rescue in Gibraltar waters, this children’s book brings forth a message of bravery, conservation and unity.

The Oceanic Sunfish Rescue was written during the Covid lockdown and shelved until recently.

With illustrations drawn by artist Sarah Devincenzi, all proceeds will support The Nautilus Project registered charity.

Shedding light on the detrimental effects of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans, this is the first published book of an environmental series.

“A special thanks to the Ministry of Culture for supporting this endeavour,” said a statement from TNP.

Books go on sale on Monday, April 22.